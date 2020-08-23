 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scheffler, Dennis
0 entries

Scheffler, Dennis

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Dennis Michael Scheffler, age 62, passed away August 17, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1958, to the late Billy and Shirley (Jensen) Scheffler in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1976-1978. After being honorably discharged, Dennis graduated from Creighton University. He spent decades in the Human Service Field and was proud to help provide favorable pathways to those needing assistance. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his niece, Jamie Scheffler. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Lora Foote; brothers, Tony Scheffler and Joel Scheffler and wife, Cindy; nieces and nephews, Josh, John, Jason and Emily; other relatives and many friends. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is 1 p.m., on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Omaha National Cemetery.

+1 
Scheffler, Dennis
+1 
Scheffler, Dennis
To send flowers to the family of Dennis Scheffler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 25
Visitation
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 28
Graveside Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert