Scheffler, Dennis

Dennis Michael Scheffler, age 62, passed away August 17, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1958, to the late Billy and Shirley (Jensen) Scheffler in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1976-1978. After being honorably discharged, Dennis graduated from Creighton University. He spent decades in the Human Service Field and was proud to help provide favorable pathways to those needing assistance. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his niece, Jamie Scheffler. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Lora Foote; brothers, Tony Scheffler and Joel Scheffler and wife, Cindy; nieces and nephews, Josh, John, Jason and Emily; other relatives and many friends. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Graveside service is 1 p.m., on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Omaha National Cemetery.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
