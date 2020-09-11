Schoening, Darrell

Darrell Schoening April 6, 1933 September 8, 2020 Darrell peacefully passed away at his home. He was the former owner of Hi-Way 92 Salvage Yard in Council Bluffs. Darrell is survived by his wife: April, six sons, five daughters, numerous grandkids and great grandkids, and his sister. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighter's Association. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com
