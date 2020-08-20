Terry Allen Schoening Terry Allen Schoening age 72, Macedonia Iowa, passed away August 18, 2020, on his farm. Born in Council Bluffs on March 19, 1947, to the late Allen J. and Delphine E. (Hekter) Schoening, Terry graduated from Treynor High School. Terry served his country in the U.S. Air Force and married Sharon V. Anzalone on November 8, 1968. Together they raised son, Pat and daughter, Tracie. Terry worked as an electrician with I.B.E.W. Local 22 for many years at ABC Electric. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon in 2011, sister, Shirley Mass. Survivors include daughter, Tracie Toman and husband Tony, Wellsville, KS; son, Pat and wife, Renee, Macedonia, IA; grandchildren Brahm, Tyler, Jared and Joshua; sisters, Diane Clausen and husband Jim, Carol Fahrenkrug both of Treynor, Joleen Ahart, Council Bluffs. Graveside services Saturday 10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Treynor. Family and friends to meet at cemetery. Military rites by the Treynor American legion Lamar Hartje Post 725. Memorials to VNA Hospice preferred.
