Shaw, Jerald

Jerald B. "Jerry" Shaw, age 43, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 19, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Jerry was born April 27, 1977, in Omaha, Neb., to Connie (Frieze) Shaw and Reuben Adkins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Frieze; grandfather, Earnest Frieze, Sr. Jerry is survived by daughter, Aurora; step-daughter, Christina "Shorty"; step-sons, Malichi, Sean and Levi; sisters, Misty Rose, Sarah, Rachael and Brenda Simonson; brothers, Reuben and Scotland; father and wife, Reuben and Robin; grandmother, Betty Frieze; nephews, Thayne and Amanda Simonson, Derrick (DJ) Simonson, Kody Simonson; niece, Kyra and Zac Evers; great-nieces and nephews, Nevaeh, Atrayu, Kai, Evan, Izabella, Ayden, LilleeAnn, Willow; several other relatives. Visitation with family, Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, 10 a.m., all at Maher Funeral Home. Burial, Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
10:00AM
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
