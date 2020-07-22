Jerald "Jerry" B. Shaw Jerald "Jerry" B. Shaw, age 43, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Visitation on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
To send flowers to the family of Jerald Shaw, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 25
Service
Saturday, July 25, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.