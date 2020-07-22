Shaw, Jerald
Jerald "Jerry" B. Shaw Jerald "Jerry" B. Shaw, age 43, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Visitation on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Funeral service on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jul 25
Service
Saturday, July 25, 2020
10:00AM
Maher Funeral Home
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
