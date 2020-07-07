Shea, Hazel

Hazel M. (Gittins) Shea, age 103, passed away July 5, 2020, at Midlands Living Center, where she has lived since 2012. Hazel was born in Rural McClelland, Iowa, on May 18, 1917, to the late Ira E. and Ida M. (Strong) Wilson. She was a homemaker and worked for ten years at Pendleton Mills. She is preceded in death by her husbands Vern L. Gittins in 1971 and Daniel O. Shea in 1988. She is also preceded by daughter, Sandra Gittins; sons, Marvin and Richard Gittins; brother, Ira E. Wilson, Jr.; sisters, Dollie Claussen and Dottie Shea; and a grandson. Survivors include daughters, Linda Sargent, of Carson, Iowa, Jean Ross, of Clive, Iowa, Janet Knapp, of Sacramento, Calif.; son, Kenneth (Mary) Gittins, of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; daughters-in-law, Betty Gittins, of Council Bluffs, Cecilia Gittins, of Ft. Mill, S.C.; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, her many great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gerald E. Wilson, of Tucson, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 10 to 11 a..m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. You may view the service on livestream at the Cutler-O'Neill website under Hazel's obituary. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery with luncheon at Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
11:00AM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
