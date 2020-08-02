You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shoemaker, Sara
0 entries

Shoemaker, Sara

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Sara J. Shoemaker, age 52, passed away on August 1, 2020. She was born in Lake City, Iowa, on September 18, 1967, to Dale and Joan (Carlson) Stumpf. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan; brother-in-law, Shawn Kelley; and infant brother, Steven Stumpf. Sara is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mark Shoemaker; sons, Eric Shoemaker and Matthew Shoemaker; father, Dale Stumpf; siblings, Paul Stumpf (Rita), Nancy Fulton (Russell), Jane Gundvaldson (Wayne), Alan Stumpf (Judy Brady), Pamela Pezanosky (Tom), Patrice Toledo (Paul), and Karin Kelley; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service is at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation.

+1 
Shoemaker, Sara
+1 
Shoemaker, Sara

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News