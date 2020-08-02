Shoemaker, Sara

Sara J. Shoemaker, age 52, passed away on August 1, 2020. She was born in Lake City, Iowa, on September 18, 1967, to Dale and Joan (Carlson) Stumpf. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan; brother-in-law, Shawn Kelley; and infant brother, Steven Stumpf. Sara is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mark Shoemaker; sons, Eric Shoemaker and Matthew Shoemaker; father, Dale Stumpf; siblings, Paul Stumpf (Rita), Nancy Fulton (Russell), Jane Gundvaldson (Wayne), Alan Stumpf (Judy Brady), Pamela Pezanosky (Tom), Patrice Toledo (Paul), and Karin Kelley; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, August 3, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service is at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation.
