Shriver, Jerry

Jerry Allen Shriver, age 69, of Avoca, Iowa, passed away July 2, 2020. Jerry was born on September 18, 1950, in Council Bluffs, to Ralph and Irene Shriver. He graduated from Tri-Center High School in 1968. He was united in marriage to Connie Grieder on June 30, 1970. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Lisa and Melissa. Jerry and Connie were married for 45 years until her passing on September 2, 2015. Jerry was a mechanic and worked for the City of Council Bluffs until retirement. He was an avid hunter that truly enjoyed his annual hunting trips to states like Montana and Wyoming. Jerry loved cooking and spending time with his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Irene; and wife, Connie. Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Shriver, of Keystone Heights, Fla., and Melissa (Brian) Cobb, of Pinehurst, Texas; six grandsons, Sean (Angel) Hankenson, Jeremy Hankenson, Marcus (Andrea) Cobb, Alex Cobb, Logan Cobb, and Samuel Cobb; his great-granddaughter, Zoey Hankenson; brothers, Larry (Bev) Shriver, of Underwood, Iowa, Terry (Sarah) Shriver, of Carson, Iowa; sisters, Jackie (Mike) Schoening, of Hancock, Iowa, Robin Trede, of Avoca, and Paula (Randy) Turner, of Oakland, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a celebration of life at the American Legion, 211 Broadway, Minden, IA, at 1 p.m.., on July 12, 2020. A memorial fund has been established.
Service information
1:00PM
211 Broadway
Minden, Iowa 51553
