Siepker, Gloria (Harmon)

Gloria Jean (Harmon) Siepker, 83, of Council Bluffs, IA, passed away August 18, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at the home of her daughter, Deborah Hughes of West Bend, IA. Gloria was born on July 11, 1937 in Bancroft, IA to Fay and Bernadell "Tat" (Ristau) Harmon. She was the oldest of five children. She graduated from LuVerne High School in 1955. She was united in marriage with Bernard Siepker on June 9, 1956. Together they had six children, one of whom died at birth. For several years she lived in Des Moines and Clinton, before settling in Council Bluffs. She was an insurance underwriter for Grain Dealers and Acceptance Insurance companies until her retirement at age 80. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and was an active member of her condo association. She lived for playing cards and was a dedicated Bridge player. She was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church of Council Bluffs. She will always be remembered for her love of family, sunflowers, and Snoopy. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, a brother (Lowell Harmon), her son, Mark Stephen Siepker, and daughter, Brenda Johnson. She is survived by the father of her children, Bernard Siepker, and children: Deborah (Scott) Hughes of West Bend, IA; Dale (Debbie) Siepker of Omaha, NE; Gregg (Patti) Siepker of Omaha, NE; Ron Siepker of Council Bluffs, IA; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Hefty; brothers, Larry (Kitty) Harmon and Gordon (Linda) Harmon and a sister-in-law, Janice Harmon are left to cherish her memory. A celebration of life was held at the Community Center in West Bend, IA, on Saturday August 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by interment at the LuVerne Cemetery in LuVerne IA at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Palo Alto County Hospice. www. harris funeralservices.com
