Slosser, Lucille
Slosser, Lucille

Lucille Marie Slosser, age 84, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away August 3, 2020, at Primrose Assisted Living. Lucille was born January 31, 1936 in Omaha, Neb., to the late Harold and Ada (Bishop) Larsen. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1954. Lucille married James Slosser on April 26, 1957, and to this union daughter Kari was born. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, James Slosser in 1999; infant son; son-in-law, Michael Oehme; sister, June Colton and brother, Bill Larsen. Lucille is survived by her daughter, Kari Oehme of Council Bluffs, Iowa; granddaughter, Andrea Oehme of Hastings, Neb.; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with a lunch following at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Midlands Humane Society.

Slosser, Lucille
Slosser, Lucille
Service information

Aug 10
Funeral Service
Monday, August 10, 2020
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Aug 10
Visitation
Monday, August 10, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
