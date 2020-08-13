You have permission to edit this article.
Smith, Helen
Smith, Helen

Helen D. Smith, age 89, passed away August 10, 2020. Helen was born September 30, 1930, to the late Asa and Lottie (Dingman) McIntosh. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Glenn McIntosh; sisters, Jane Hiles, and Patricia Rapier. Helen is survived by her daughter, Teri Wilson- Spencer (Greg); sons, Larry "Max" Smith (DeAnne), Charles Smith (Julie), brother, William McIntosh; sister, Judy Stuart (Earl); 7 grandchildren. Funeral service will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Children's Square or Jennie Edmundson Foundation.

Smith, Helen
Smith, Helen
Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
Aug 14
Funeral Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
