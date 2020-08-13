Smith, Helen

Helen D. Smith, age 89, passed away August 10, 2020. Helen was born September 30, 1930, to the late Asa and Lottie (Dingman) McIntosh. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Glenn McIntosh; sisters, Jane Hiles, and Patricia Rapier. Helen is survived by her daughter, Teri Wilson- Spencer (Greg); sons, Larry "Max" Smith (DeAnne), Charles Smith (Julie), brother, William McIntosh; sister, Judy Stuart (Earl); 7 grandchildren. Funeral service will be Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Children's Square or Jennie Edmundson Foundation.
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501-0143
