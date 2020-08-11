Spencer, Richard "Dick"

Richard C. "Dick" Spencer age 79, passed away August 9, 2020, in Council Bluffs. Dick was born in Council Bluffs on February 13, 1941, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from June of 1959, to June of 1963. After his return from the service, Dick worked at CHC Vending and for the past 34 years, sold automobiles for Tim O'Neill and the Edward Auto Group. Dick made many friends with his honesty and care for his clients. Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and June Stortz; brothers, Ray and Larry, and the love of his life wife Mary, whom he married on August 2, 1986. Mary passed away January 28, 2020. Survivors include his children, Jesse (Candy) Joslin, Jeff (Terrie) Joslin, John Joslin, Troy (Katie) Spencer, Melody (Jesse) Jordan, Melissa Joslin, Mindy (Tim) Grell, Mindi Spencer, Melissa Spencer, 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Linda Spencer, Debbie Spencer; nieces and nephews, and many many friends. Visitation Thursday 5 to 6 p.m., with Celebration of Life Service at 6 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Dick will be laid to rest with wife Mary at Garner Township Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family has suggested memorials to Midlands Humane Society and or the Open Door Mission.
Service information
5:00PM-6:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
6:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
