Stewart, Richard "Dick"

Richard "Dick" Stewart, age 85, passed away August 5, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1935, to the late Haun and Mayme Claire Stewart. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his siblings, Leslie Stewart, Virginia Fitzsimmons and Jean Maran; nephews, John Moran and Terry Stewart; nephew-in-law, Roger Funkhouser. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Jean Marie Funkhouser, Dee Anne Mulay (James), Judy Dirks (Dave), Robert Fitzsimmons (Sandy) and Jim Fitzsimmons (Jennie); a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service is 1 p.m., on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with a visitation one-hour prior, from 12 to 1 p.m. Interment is in the Grange Cemetery. memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.
