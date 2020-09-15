Stortenbecker, Evelyn

Evelyn G. Stortenbecker age 100, passed away September 12, 2020, at the Griswold Care Center. Evelyn was born, September 7, 1920, in Clontarf, MN; to Charles and Margaret (Schutt) Schneckloth. She was united in marriage to Roy F. Stortenbecker and to this union daughter Sherry and son Ronald were born. Roy passed away in 1971 from a farming accident. Evelyn is also preceded by her brother Richard Schneckloth. Survivors include daughter, Sherry Fox and husband, Richard of Treynor; son, Ronald Stortenbecker and wife, Lynn of Carson; 5 grandchildren, Amy Brown (David) of Lincoln, NE; Rick Fox, (Carrie Brinkman) McClelland, IA; Virginia Evert (Brandon), Brady, NE; Quentin Stortenbecker (Lisa), Britt, IA and Jacqueline Stortenbecker (Adam Johnston) of Clive, IA; 11 great-grandchildren. Evelyn will be remembered for her love of family, gardening, sewing, reading, cross word puzzles, polka music and traveling. Visitation Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Wednesday 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Zion Cemetery, Treynor Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Everystep Hospice, Treynor Fire Dept. and Friends of the Library Department of the Blind 524 4th Street, Des Moines 50309.
