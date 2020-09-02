 Skip to main content
Strong, Arlene
Arlene M. Strong, age 89, passed away on August 31, 2020. Arlene was born on January 25, 1931. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand mother. She was the bookkeeper for the Columban Fathers for 22 years. Preceded in death by husband, James R. Strong and daughter, Kay M. Fees. Arlene is survived by children, Sue Maxwell (Ken), Karen Todd and James Strong; brother, Larry Filips; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reception of Friends: Wednesday, September 2nd, 5 to 6:30 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m., at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorial Mass: Thursday, September 3rd, 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford St., Bellevue. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery.Memorials: Columban Fathers.

