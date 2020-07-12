Sturgeon, Marvelene
Sturgeon, Marvelene

Marvelene K. Sturgeon, born February 13, 1934, passed away on July 8, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Stanley Robert Sturgeon; and sister, Jeanine Lendt. Survived by children, Kim Glennie (Andy), Wendy Muston (Chip), Erin Hiatt (Scott) and Joseph Sturgeon (Debra); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Laverne Kelsay (Jeannie); other relatives and friends. Private family service, Tuesday, July 14th, 10 a.m., at the West Center Chapel. Interment, Wednesday, July 15th, 3 p.m., Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the service and graveside service, go to our website and click the "View Live Cast" button on our homepage.

