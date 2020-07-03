Summy, Janice

Janice LaVonne Prentice Summy, age 90, passed away July 1, 2020, at Risen Son. She was the daughter of the late Robert A. Prentice and Stella Cora (Butler) Prentice. Janice was born February 14, 1930, in Council Bluffs, and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Robert G. Summy on February 14, 1949 and they lived on a farm in the Crescent, Iowa, area where they raised four children, Robert F., Marty, Cindy and Kelly. They joined the Hazel Dell United Methodist Church in 1956 and were active members there. Janice worked at Dilts Inc. for 25 years, retiring in 1995. Janice was active as a 4-H leader and in the Sundown Opti-Mrs. Club, but will be most remembered as a loving and supportive grandmother who gathered the family together for all the holidays and enjoyed following her grandchildren's activities. Janice and Bob enjoyed dancing, bowling, card clubs and traveling in Europe, Canada and most of the states, also wintering in Arizona for about 20 years. Bob passed away in 2009 after 60 years of marriage, when she then moved to Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Robert F. Summy; sisters, Thelma Hansen, Velma Driver, Honor Moorman, Roberta Dallinger and their husbands. Janice is survived by her children, Marty (Rachel) Summy, Cindy (Randy) Worth, and Kelly (Inez) Summy; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. Open viewing will be Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private funeral service and would invite family and friends to watch the funeral on livestream at 1 p.m., Monday, on the Cutler-O'Neill website. Interment, Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, Risen Son and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.
Service information
12:00PM-5:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.