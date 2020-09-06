Sutherland, James

James Arthur Sutherland, born February 16, 1940, and passed away August 30, 2020. Born in Ft. Scott, KS., Jim grew up in the tiny town of Prescott a few miles north. From the time he could see over the steering wheel, Jim farmed with his father. His heart never completely left the tractors and wheat fields of Eastern Kansas. In high school, Jim spent two years milking cows for his uncle after a farm accident. He talked about those years often, but never had the slightest interest in cows again. One of his fondest memories was working for his step-grandfather at the Big Bow grain elevator in Western Kansas. He spent two summers out there making an impressive $16 per day toward college. At Pittsburgh State College, he and Janet Dody met in biology class. A few years later, they were married, and Jim graduated with a highly marketable math degree. Jim and Jan were recruited by the then Superintendent of Council Bluffs Schools and moved here in 1962, planning to stay a few years. They never left. Jim taught in Council Bluffs for 34 years at Eastside, Kirn and Abraham Lincoln. His greatest pleasure was running into former students many years after he taught them and remembering each of them by name. Although he carried a reputation as a "tough" teacher, his students (mostly) appreciated his fairness, his humor and his caring. Prior to retirement, Jim served on the board of the Council Bluffs Education Association and as its President. In his spare time, Jim tended an acreage, ran a mobile power wash and a small trailer park and prepared income tax returns. He was an avid woodworker and built furniture from lumber harvested on his own property. Friends called for help with anything from building kitchen cabinets to restarting a water heater to electrical and plumbing repairs. He always answered the call. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; parents, James L. and Hazel DeLaine Sutherland; brother Robert L. (Mary) Sutherland. He is survived by brother Glen (Bonnie) Sutherland; daughters, Connie (Kyle) Pearson and Brenda (Brian) Mainwaring; grandchildren Spencer, Aryn and Jon. Although COVID prevented visits in recent months, Jim was surrounded by family his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials can be directed to the Council Bluffs Education Foundation (cbsf.org) to support the teachers and students he served so well. Council Bluffs Education Foundation, 300 West Broadway, Suite 212, Council Bluffs, IA 51503, (712) 322-8800, Cbsf.org.
