Lori Lynn Swanger Lori Lynn Swanger, age 59, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, on June 2, 1961. Lori was a longtime veterinary technician. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Swanger, and brother, Randall Swanger. Lori is survived by her mother, Shirley Swanger; brother, Timothy Swanger (Carol); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 3 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home.The family will direct memorials.
Service information
Aug 1
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, August 1, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jul 31
Visitation
Friday, July 31, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
