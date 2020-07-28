Teague, Madeline

Madeline Marie Meidlinger Teague, age 98, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 26, 2020. Madeline was born in Council Bluffs, on November 30, 1921, to Michael and Cecil Potter Meidlinger. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1940, where she participated in many musical performances and competitions. Madeline performed musical solos for many weddings and funerals throughout her life. She also earned a degree and certification as a licensed practical nurse from Iowa Western Community College, at the age of 54. Her life focused on family and service in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; parents; grandson, Joshua; sisters, Lucille and Francis; and brothers, Alfred, Harold and Michael. Survivors include her brother, Richard Meidlinger and spouse Patricia, of Salt Lake City, Utah; her children and spouses, Dennis, of Omaha, Neb., Jean Rardin and Charles, of Salt Lake City, Douglas, of Salt Lake City, Julia Farrell and Paul, of Ralston, Neb., and Daniel, of Council Bluffs; 13 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Private interment in Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association.
