Carl Oscar Thompson, age 92, passed away on July 6, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village. He was the son of of the late Sakkarias "Sam" Thompson and Elizabeth (Boutilier) Thompson. Carl was born in Forest City, Iowa, on March 3, 1928. Following completion of high school, Carl attended a business college in Mason City, Iowa, where received a degree in accounting. He was united in marriage to Janet Petersen on April 21, 1956, in Council Bluffs. They eventually bought a farm near Crescent, Iowa, and raised four children; James, Jeffrey, Julie and Kristie. Carl was active with the Hazel Dell Church and the Boy Scouts. Carl and Janet enjoyed traveling around the United States, Canada, and Europe. They enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and dancing. Carl was employed as a controller and accountant at Joyce/Heinz Lumber Company and Millard Refrigerated in the Council Bluffs and Omaha, Neb., area. Janet passed away in 2009 after 53 years of marriage. In addition to his parents, siblings, and wife, Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie (Thompson) Pillard. Carl is survived by his children; James (Colleen) Thompson, Jeffrey (Marilyn) Thompson, and Kristie Thompson. He is also survived by five grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren. Open viewing will be Saturday, from 9 to 10 a.m., July 11, 2020, at the Maher Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, the family will have a private funeral service and invite family and friends to watch the funeral livestream at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, on the following Maher site: www.maherfs.com. Interment will be at the Grange Cemetery by Honey Creek, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to be given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Service information
9:00AM-10:00AM
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
