Thompson, Martha

Martha Jane Thompson, 80 years, of Spring Grove, Minn., passed away on August 1, 2020, from (complications) of Parkinson's disease. Jane was born July 3, 1940, in Council Bluffs, to parents Everett (Mike) and Alice (Owen) Thorpe. She married James Glynn and raised 4 children. Jane lived in Florida many years, worked and retired from Publix Grocery. Jane was a very special woman, whose joy and kindness carried through a long adventurous life. Her courage and graceful presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Jane is preceded in death by her daughter, Tamra Glynn; her husbands, James Glynn and Lowell Thompson; and her brother, Jack Thorpe. Jane is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Mark) Fegyak; sons, Joseph Glynn and Jerry Glynn, of Florida; grandchildren, Chandler Fegyak, Kelly Fegyak, Katelynn Glynn, James Glynn, Kaylee Glynn; great-grand-daughter, Angelina Fegyak; sister, Kathryn Waurio; nieces, nephew and many cousins. Future services are pending. Roble Funeral Home, of Spring Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.
