You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thompson, Martha
0 entries

Thompson, Martha

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Martha Jane Thompson, 80 years, of Spring Grove, Minn., passed away on August 1, 2020, from (complications) of Parkinson's disease. Jane was born July 3, 1940, in Council Bluffs, to parents Everett (Mike) and Alice (Owen) Thorpe. She married James Glynn and raised 4 children. Jane lived in Florida many years, worked and retired from Publix Grocery. Jane was a very special woman, whose joy and kindness carried through a long adventurous life. Her courage and graceful presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Jane is preceded in death by her daughter, Tamra Glynn; her husbands, James Glynn and Lowell Thompson; and her brother, Jack Thorpe. Jane is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Mark) Fegyak; sons, Joseph Glynn and Jerry Glynn, of Florida; grandchildren, Chandler Fegyak, Kelly Fegyak, Katelynn Glynn, James Glynn, Kaylee Glynn; great-grand-daughter, Angelina Fegyak; sister, Kathryn Waurio; nieces, nephew and many cousins. Future services are pending. Roble Funeral Home, of Spring Grove, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Thompson, Martha
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News