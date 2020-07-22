Thompson, Sheridan

Sheridan L. "Sonny" Thompson III Sheridan L. "Sonny" Thompson III, age 63, of Honey Creek, Iowa, passed away January 12, 2020. Celebration of Life service, Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Aeroplane Inn in Honey Creek. Military honors will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.
To plant a tree in memory of Sheridan Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
