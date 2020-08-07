You have permission to edit this article.
Thomsen, Ruby
Thomsen, Ruby

Ruby I. Thomsen, age 96, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 6, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Ruby was born May 5, 1924 in Greenfield, Iowa to the late William and Alma (Mensing) Hoepner. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1942. Ruby retired from Iowa Power & Light. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her special friend, Edward Regelean; son, Michael Thomsen and brother, Ernest Hoepner. Ruby is survived by her sons, Russell Thomsen, Rick (Sally) Thomsen, all of Council Bluffs; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Doris Fouts, Elsie Tague; brother, Robert Hoepner; nieces and nephews. A private family visitation will held. No services.

