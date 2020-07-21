Tiarks, Dorothy

Dorothy Ann Tiarks, age 90, entered into eternal rest on March 31, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1929, to Lee M. and Helen (Charles) Gittins, the youngest of three children. She was united in marriage to William M. (Bill) Tiarks, Sr., on December 9, 1950. To this union one son was born, William M. (Billy or Bill) Tiarks, Jr. Bunny was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lee Eugene (Sonny) Gittins; sister-in-law, Iva Mae; sister, Helen Arlene (Sister) Cook; brother-in-law, Virgil C., and her husband of 59 years. She is survived by her son, Bill Tiarks, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Andrea R. (Ivers); granddaughters, Jessica J. Jay (William V. "Billy") and Hillary A. (Clinton J. Durfey) and great-grandson, Wyatt D. Jay; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbors. A memorial service will be held at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be directed to St. John's UCC or Muscular Dystrophy Association.
