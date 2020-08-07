Tiarks, Elizabeth

Elizabeth A. Tiarks, age 78, died on August 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Allan Tiarks of Council Bluffs; siblings, Sue and husband Jack Putnum of Dryden, Mich., Katherine Daria of Simpsonville, S.C.; sister-in-law, Sylvia and husband Roger McCalla of Billings, Mont. Memorial service is at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior, from 10 to 11 a.m. Inurnment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Treynor Fire and Rescue and Wings of Hope.
To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Tiarks, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 10
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, August 10, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Aug 10
Visitation
Monday, August 10, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.