Todd, Shirley

Shirley A. Todd, age 84, passed away July 11, 2020. She was born in Goodland, Kan., on December 20, 1935, to the late Otto and Sybil (Light) Cowan. Shirley retired from J.C. Penney at the Southroads Mall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Todd; brothers, Lowell, Robert and Richard Cowan. Shirley is survived by her children, Dee Ann Todd, Donald Todd (Jennifer), Debra Olsen (Ed) and Darla Casady (Jim); 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Service information
11:00AM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
