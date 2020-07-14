Todd, Shirley
Todd, Shirley

Shirley A. Todd, age 84, passed away July 11, 2020. She was born in Goodland, Kan., on December 20, 1935, to the late Otto and Sybil (Light) Cowan. Shirley retired from J.C. Penney at the Southroads Mall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Todd; brothers, Lowell, Robert and Richard Cowan. Shirley is survived by her children, Dee Ann Todd, Donald Todd (Jennifer), Debra Olsen (Ed) and Darla Casady (Jim); 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Todd, Shirley
Todd, Shirley
Service information

Jul 15
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
11:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jul 14
Visitation
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
