Tschudin, Maxine
Maxine Lavonne Tschudin, age 86, passed away September 9, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1934 to the late Virgil and Isabel (Smith) Ritterbush. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings, Roy, Ray, Donnie, Jerry, Jack, Bill and Jill. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Sanchez (William); sons, Robert Jr. (Cheryl) and Danny Tschudin; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grand children; brother, Rich Ritterbush; a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service ia 11 a.m., on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.

