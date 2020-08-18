Turner, Kenneth E.

Kenneth E. Turner, age 64, died August 15, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on September 10, 1955 to the late Kenneth L. Turner and Dorothy P. (Duncan) Turner. Kenny graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1974 and retired from Griffin Pipe. Kenny is survived by his wife of 45 years, Wilma Turner; children, Angela Turner (Tom Miller) and Kenneth E. Turner; grandsons, Raistlin Rodenburg (Heidi Renshaw) and Alexander Rodenburg; great-grandson, Wyatt; extended grandchildren, Lilee and Landyn; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Wednesday August 19, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service is at the funeral home on Thursday at 2 p.m. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery.
