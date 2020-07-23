Carl F. Ulmer, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away July 21, 2020, at CHI Mercy Hospital. Carl was born February 10, 1936, in Stuart, Fla., to the late Glenn F. and Ludie (Callahan) Ulmer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1975 (2 tours in Vietnam). Carl married Ann Pavich on June 28, 1958. They were blessed with four children. After his honorable discharge from the military, Carl worked for the United States Postal Service for 18 years, retiring in 2002. Carl was a member of Corpus Christi-Holy Family Parish. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Ulmer in 2003 and his brother, Robert Ulmer. Carl is survived by his children, Carol (Regie) Edmondson, of Pacific Junction, Iowa, Marilyn (David) Wilson, Michael Ulmer, all of Council Bluffs, Robert (Diana) Ulmer, of Omaha, Neb.; five grandchildren, Kristin, Lindsey, Lauren, Courtney and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Eric and Evelynn; sister-in-law, Pam Ulmer, of Zephyrhills, Fla. Memorial Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi-Holy Family Church. Inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. A lunch will follow at the Holy Family Parish Hall. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the mass at the church. The family will direct memorials.
Service information
10:00AM
2231 Avenue B
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
9:00AM-10:00AM
2231 Avenue B
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.