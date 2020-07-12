Underwood, Jason

Jason B. Underwood, age 80, passed away July 4, 2020, at the Oakland manor. Jason was born in Council Bluffs, on July 18, 1939, and was a lifetime south end resident of Council Bluffs. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carmen; and father, Laurence Underwood; sister, Marilyn Ostronic; brothers, Jack, James, Joe and Jerold Underwood. Survivors include his nieces and nephews. Jason will be laid to rest with his parents in St. Joseph Cemetery. Private family services will be held.
