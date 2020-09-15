Vallier, Mahala "Aunt Tom"

Mahala Irene Vallier, "Aunt Tom", age 94 of McClelland, Iowa passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at her residence. Irene was born on October 10, 1925 in Oakland, Iowa to the late John and Myra (Killion) Eckert. Irene married Lynel M. Vallier on December 18, 1944. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Lynel M. Vallier in 2007; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Irene is survived by daughter, Kathleen and Raymond Springhower of Glenwood, Iowa; son, Lynel D. and Bonnie Vallier of Boulder, CO. 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Archie and Rose Eckert of Jacksonville, Florida; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Vallier of Council Bluffs; Kay Vallier of Crescent, IA.; brother-in-law George Head, of Council Bluffs; Nieces, nephews and other relatives. Private Family Graveside services. Burial Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
