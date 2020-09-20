Vallinch, Rita

Rita A. Vallinch, age 88, of Council Bluffs, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha after a courageous battle with cancer. Rita was born on January 1, 1932 in Omaha, Neb., to the late Joseph and Anna (Zadina) Kankovsky. She graduated from Omaha South High School in 1950. Rita married Steve Vallinch on April 26, 1951 in Omaha. They were blessed with three daughters, Ann, Jeanie, and Kathy. Rita worked for Prairie Medical Clinic for 10 years. She was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and the Funeral Choir. Rita was also a volunteer and a member of the Mercy Guild. She was an avid quilter at her church and at Harmony Court. Rita and her husband are current members of St. Patrick Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Anne York. Rita is survived by her husband of 69 years, Steve Vallinch; daughters, Ann (Chris) Ekholm all of Council Bluffs, Jeanie (Jim) Moline of Omaha, and Kathy (Pat) Ramsey of Papillion, Neb.; brothers, Frank Kankovsky and Joe Kankovsky both of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Open viewing on Tuesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family funeral Mass, Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, or the Josie Harper Hospice House. Due to COVID-19 the family strongly urges the use of masks and distancing.