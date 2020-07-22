Vance, Max
Max Bernard Vance, age 93, passed away July 20, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1926, to the late Bayard and Laura (Higgens) Vance, in rural Pottawattamie County. In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Vance; sons, Max and Michael Vance (Linda); brothers, Lyle, Keith and Burl; sisters, Charlene, Darlene and Linda. He is survived by his son, Craig Vance; daughter, Peggy Fuller (Allen); sisters, Phyllis Brewer (Dick) and Betty Duhs; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Friday, July 24, 2020, also at the funeral home. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. A, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

Service information

Jul 23
Visitation
Thursday, July 23, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Jul 24
Funeral Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
