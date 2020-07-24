Vaugniaux, Cleo

Cleo M. Vuagniaux, age 93, of Omaha, Neb., passed away July 22, 2020, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital. Cleo was born June 1, 1927, in Council Bluffs, to the late William A. and Lillian J. (Smith) Goldsberry. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School. Cleo married Warren L. Vuagniaux on August 4, 1946. They were blessed with four children. Cleo lived in Council Bluffs until 1980, spent 27 years in Minnesota before moving to Omaha. In addition to her parents, Cleo was preceded in death by her husband, Warren in 2007; grandson, Andrew Krahulik and six brothers. Cleo is survived by children, David Vuagniaux, Deborah Moser, both of Council Bluffs, Dean Vuagniaux, Dan (Jovita) Vuagniaux, all of Omaha; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Harrod, Pat (Frank) Bigelow, Venessa (Denny) Sorrell; brothers, Larry (Sharon) Goldsberry, Gary and Gerald Goldsberry; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside service and burial, Monday, 11 a.m., in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the funeral home, Monday, at 10:30 a.m., for the procession to the cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 East Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to Midlands Humane Society.
