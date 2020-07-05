Ann Elizabeth Werthmann (Fox) Vermillion Ann Elizabeth Werthmann (Fox) Vermillion, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away on April 29, 2020. Visitation with the family, Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Memorial Mass, Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., in Council Bluffs. Inurnment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, in Omaha, Neb.
