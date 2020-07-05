Vermillion, Ann
Ann Elizabeth Werthmann (Fox) Vermillion Ann Elizabeth Werthmann (Fox) Vermillion, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away on April 29, 2020. Visitation with the family, Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Memorial Mass, Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1 Bluff St., in Council Bluffs. Inurnment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, in Omaha, Neb.

