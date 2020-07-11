Von Weihe, Marilynn
Marilynn V. Von Weihe, age 96, passed away July 8, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Marilynn was born in Omaha, Neb., on June 5, 1924, to the late Luchen and Sarah (Wilkinson) Hester. She was a graduate of Modale High, where she was class Valedictorian and later the same award for her nursing school. She was united in marriage to Lawrence H. Von Weihe on January 4, 1947. Marilynn worked as a Nurse with the Visiting Nurses for over 17 years. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor, Iowa, past member of the Council Bluffs Artist Association and past member of Mary Martha Church Group. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Lawrence H. in 2008; sisters, June Allen Hester, and Joyce Johnson; brothers, Donald, Edward, Wayne and Gerald Hester. Survivors include daughter, Connie Eyberg and husband Terry; son, Gary and wife Susie, all of Council Bluffs; six grandchildren; her 13 great-grandchilden, four great-great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Lois Von Weihe, Norma Storm and Jane Hester. Visitation, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel, masks are encouraged. Funeral services, Monday, 10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor, Iowa, again masks are encouraged. Interment, in the church cemetery. Memorials to the church preferred.

Service information

Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jul 13
Funeral Service
Monday, July 13, 2020
10:00AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church-Treynor
12 Park Street
Treynor, IA 51575
