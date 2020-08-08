Warden, William

Fritz Warden died on, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Avoca Specialty Care in Avoca, Iowa. He had reached the age of 84 years, 6 months, and 22 days. William Edward "Fritz" Warden, was born in Council Bluffs, on January 13, 1936, to William Harry and Norma (Cadwallader) Warden. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and joined the United States Marine Corps after graduation, specializing in aircraft electronics. He founded Fritz Electric in Council Bluffs, wiring mainly new homes, and in Colorado, founded Gold Camp Electric Service. He was a Master Electrician in Iowa, Colorado. Washington State, and Missouri. He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed the shooting sports. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jon Warden, and a sister, Joan Lambrecht. He is survived by his wife, Jo (Morris) Warden; six children and their spouses, Mike (Deb Reiss) Warden, Gillian (Keith) Walker, Doug (Joy Meader) Warden, Lincoln Warden, Anne (Mark) Harrison, Sam (Laurie Colbert) Warden; one sister, Meg Hartmen; 17 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service and private inurnment will be held at a later date. The Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home, Inc. in Shelby, Iowa, was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.
