Wellman, Jean Reimers

Jean Ann Reimers Wellman age 68, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 28, 2020, at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab. Jean was born September 17, 1951, in West Point, NE; to the late Melvin and Gladys Reimers. She attended school in West Point before moving to Omaha where she met and married Douglas Wellman on April 28, 1973. Jean and Doug raised their three children in Council Bluffs and she worked in Home Daycare. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Douglas on April 25, 2013. Survivors include daughters, Jenny (CJ) Noelck of Atlantic, IA; Jill (Eric) Applegate, son, Tony (Carolyn) Wellman, all of Council Bluffs; 5 grandchildren, Jesse Hall, Alexis Noelck, Brody Applegate, Caden Noelck, and Kara Applegate; sister, Linda Lofgren, West Point, NE. Visitation Monday 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial service Tuesday 10:30 a.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with lunch to follow at Saint John's. Memorials to Diabetes Foundation or Organ Transplant Center. []
