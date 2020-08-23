Dennis Leo Wesley, age 81, of Deepwater, Mo., formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away on August 6, 2020 at his home. Dennis was born and raised in Barnum, Iowa, the son of the late Robert and Mildred (Ryan) Wesley. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sharon; and three sisters, Jean Kroneberger, Mary Jurgensen, and Joyce Fuhr. He is survived by his daughter, Denise (Dan) Ryan; grandchildren, Kiley and Kacey Ryan of McClelland, Iowa; brother, Jim (Alice) Wesley of Kansas City, Mo.; step-daughter, Tammy (Anthony) Amendola of Kansas City, Mo., step-daughter, Dawn (John) Shonts; and step-son, Dan Wesley, both of Council Bluffs, Iowa; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Dennis was employed at Iowa Beef in Ft. Dodge, Iowa, and then transferred to Friona, Texas, where he had an active part in building Missouri Beef Packing Plant. He transferred to Rockport, Mo., and then on to Beef Land International in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he worked as a manager until their closing. He then started his truck driving career, first with Hinky Dinky, and finishing with Ryder Transport of Kansas City, Mo., where he retired from. Dennis always enjoyed working outdoors, spending time with his dogs and cats, and visiting with friends and neighbors. He could always be found tinkering in his yard or garage, and will be dearly missed by his friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, and memorials can be sent to the humane society or pet rescue of your choice.
