White, Donald

Donald White, age 83, of Omaha, Neb., passed away July 24, 2020. He was born on June 13, 1937. His is survived by his best friend, confidant and caregiver, Lois Wardlow; sister, Virginia White; children, Deborah James, Donna (White) Cain and her husband William D. Cain, John White, Pamela White, Veronica White, Christine White; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral service, 11 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Kremer Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the aforementioned funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
