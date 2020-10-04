Whitman, Beverly

Beverly Bonita Whitman completed her journey in this life on October 1, 2020. Beverly was born in Council Bluffs to the late Scott and Sadie Hemmingsen of Underwood, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm, sharing in all the chores. Beverly and Robert Whitman were married on November 29, 1947. She was a homemaker all her married life. She was an eternal craft person, sewing, crocheting, quilting and working with wood crafts and refinishing furniture. She had a keen interest and ability to make things grow, including hundreds of azaleas, dogwoods, and anything else that would take root. Beverly is survived by her son: Ralph and his wife Karen of Apex, N.C., their daughter, Carmen, and Beverly's great-grandchildren, Dante and Giada, born to Carmen and Adam Di Lorenzo of Holly Springs, N.C. Beverly is also survived by her daughter, Denise Whitman, of Raleigh, N.C. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at the Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave., in Raleigh, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice House, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, N.C. 27607. Condolences may be left to the family at: www.MitchellatRMP.com