Williams, Arline

Arline Joy Williams, age 100, passed away August 13, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
She was born, in Council Bluffs, on February 20, 1920, to Edward Paul Hughes and Lucille (Lavenbarg) Hughes.
She and her husband Bill raised 8 children: 4 girls and 4 boys at their home in Council Bluffs. Her last years were spent at Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home. Arline was an excellent, self-taught cook. Even after she raised her children, she was still able to share her food preparation skills while working at Swanson Foods, and then as a member of the cafeteria staff at Wilson Junior High School. There are many recipes and stories centered around food that her family will cherish forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marian; husband, William “Bill” Williams; son, William Paul “Billy”; and other family members.
Arline is survived by three sons, Jerry Thomas “Swede” Williams and Mary, Donald Bruce Williams and Linda, Monte David Williams and Shelly; four daughters, Betty Lucille Tracy, Joycelyn Kay Crouse, Mary Jo-Ann DeRoos and Douglas, and Sharon Sue Thacker. Arline was blessed with 18 grandchildren; 24 great -grandchildren; 13 great-great grand children.
Arline will be entered into rest at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The family with gather for a private visitation at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, prior to the procession, to the graveside ceremony. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow the committal. Those wishing to extend memorials, are asked to give to a charity of their choice. Family requires masks and social distancing.
