Wineinger, Rex

Rex Edward Wineinger, was born September 30, 1960, in Council Bluffs and passed away September 12, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Omaha after a battle with cancer. Rex is preceded in death by his mother Lois and father Dutch Wineinger, twin brother Roger and brother Kenneth. Rex is survived by his children Megan, Rex Jr and Emma. Sisters Anita Hull and Amy Ghyra, brothers Roy (Teri), David (Joy), Tom (Beth), and Mike, aunt Margaret Jean Daniels, uncle Ronald Wineinger, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Rex served proudly in the US Army in the 101st Air borne Division as a Helicopter Mechanic in South Korea. He was a certified Harley Davidson Tech; graduating from the America Motorcycle Institute in Daytona Beach Florida. In his younger years he spent many hours in the outdoors hunting and trapping with his brother Roger. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, repairing and building motorcycles, and as a gifted mechanic teaching others to fix them. Rex will be missed by his family, friends and loved ones. Memorials should be sent to Remnant Fellowship, 634 Willow Ave, Council Bluffs, 5l503. Rex has requested no funeral or visitation.