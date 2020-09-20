Winkler, Connie

Connie Kay Winkler, age 76. Born on May 29, 1944 and passed away on September 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Winkler; parents, Fred and Margaret Crane; and brother, Charlie Crane. Survived by son Michael Jacobs of Omaha; brothers, Fred Crane of Omaha, and Steven Crane of Council Bluffs; and Susan Ellis of Tucson, Ariz. Connie grew up in Council Bluffs and Silver City, Iowa. She was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs in 1962. She worked at Northwestern Bell from 1964 - 1994, and was a member of the local Communication Workers of America. She then worked in the reservation center in Little Rock, Ark. for Southwest Airlines until her retirement in 2004. Connie loved gardening and was an avid music fan of early rock and roll and country. She was also a fan of classic Hollywood films. She particularly loved comedies and mysteries. She kept everyone in her family and circle of friends laughing. She will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her. Memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org