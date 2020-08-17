You have permission to edit this article.
Wittrock, Betty Jean
Wittrock, Betty Jean

Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory

Betty Jean Wittrock, age 92, passed away August 13, 2020, at the Midlands Living Center, where she has lived the past 4 years.

Betty was born, February 17, 1928, in Springfield, S.D., to the late Oscar and Opal Thompson. She was united in marriage to Keith E. Wittrock on February 9, 1956  and together raised their three children. Keith passed away on November 25, 2012.

She is also preceded by her parents; and brothers, Everett and Harlan Thompson.

Survivors  include daughters, Linda Stiles-Quainton and husband David, of Ireshopeburn England, Cindy Huit, of Council Bluffs, Kim Wittrock, of Atlantic, Iowa;  6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation, Monday, 12 noon to 1 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1 p.m.,  at Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery. Livestream of funeral and graveside may be watched on the Cutler-O’Neill website. Simply go to Betty Jean’s obituary and follow tribute wall.

Wittrock, Betty Jean
