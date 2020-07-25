Malvern Carl Wohlers, age 84, passed away July 23, 2020. Malvern was born on January 24, 1936, in Beebeetown, Iowa, to the late Ed and Lucille (Hammitt) Wohlers. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Wohlers; brothers, Wayne, Gordon, Denny; sister-in-law, Lois Wohlers. Malvern is survived by his wife, Kaye (Brinckerhoff) Wohlers; son, Scott Wohlers; Daughter, Rita Martens (Jeff Pederson); step-daughter, Hope Burns (David); sister-in-law, Marcia Wohlers; grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 3 to 5p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 5 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Grange Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
5:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
3:00PM-5:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
