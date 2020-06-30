Mary Margaret Zimmerman, age 100 and a half years old, passed away June 27, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Mary was born, October 3, 1919, in Shelby, Iowa, to the late William and Cecilia (Dargin) Dea. After graduation from high school, she attended Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and taught school for a few years. She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Zimmerman and together raised their five children. Mary was a member of St. Patrick's Church and is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill in 1998; grandson, Jacob; granddaughter, Andrea; and siblings, Dick, Cecilia, Jim, John, Bill and Robert Dea. Survivors include her kids and spouses, Janice Burkhardt, of Wheaton, Ill., Jim Zimmerman, of Des Moines, Iowa, Marilyn Lombardo and husband Tom, of Ralston, Neb., Marcia O'Connor and husband Dan "Hippo", of Council Bluffs, Bob Zimmerman and wife Janet, of Omaha, Neb.; 21 grandchildren; over 50 plus great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild on the way shortly; sisters-in-law, Helen and Beverly Dea. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be an immediate family service only on Thursday, 10 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Father James Ahrenkora, officiant. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family has suggested memorial contributions to St. Patrick's Church, St. Albert Schools, Bethany Lutheran Home and Everystep Hospice.
