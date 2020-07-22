Zych, Alice
Alice M. Zych, born June 12, 1928, passed away July 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husand of 48 years, Stanley Zych; and brother, Robert (Della) Novotny. Survived by her son, Stanley "Bucky" (Denise) Zych; nieces and nephews, Ann Novotny, Marlene (Angelo) Giordano and Jimmy (Cathy) Novotny; and good friends, Linda (Truett) Giles. Visitation, Friday, July 24th, 10 to 11 a.m., with Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Both services at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.

