Oct. 17 scoreboard

Prep cross country
Class 1A
Thursday, Oct. 22 at Audubon
AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Logan-Magnolia, Madrid, MVAOCOU, Ogden, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, West Monona, Westwood, Whiting, Woodbine.
Thursday, Oct. 22 at ACGC
ACGC, Ankeny Christian Academy, Baxter, CAM, Colfax-Mingo, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Marshall, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Grand View Christian School, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Lynnville-Sully, Montezuma, Pleasantville, Tri-Center, Woodward Academy.
Class 2A
Thursday, Oct. 22 at Panora
Albia, Centerville, Central Decatur, Chariton, Clarinda, Davis County, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak Roland-Story, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood, West Central Valley, Woodward-Granger.
Class 3A
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Winterset
ADM, Atlantic, Boone, Clarke, Creston, Dallas Center-Grimes, Gilbert, Glenwood, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Perry, Saydel, Winterset.
Class 4A
Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Iowa Western (hosted by A.L.)
Ankeny Centennial, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Indianola, Johnston, Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West.
Prep volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 17
Lewis Central Invite
Lewis Central def. Underwood 2-0 (23-21, 21-12)
Lewis Central def. AHSTW 2-1 (12-21, 21-12, 15-9)
Lewis Central def. Denison-Schleswig 2-0 (21-2, 21-12)
Denison-Schleswig def. AHSTW 2-0 (21-16, 21-18)
Denison-Schleswig def. Underwood 2-1 (18-21, 21-17, 15-11)
Abraham Lincoln def. Sidney 2-0 (21-7, 21-13)
Glenwood def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (21-13, 21-7)
Glenwood def. Treynor 2-0 (21-11, 21-6)
Glenwood def. Sidney 2-0 (21-17, 21-11)
Treynor def. Sidney 2-0 (21-15, 21-15)
Abraham Lincoln def. Sidney 2-1 (18-21, 21-19, 15-13)
Abraham Lincoln def. Treynor 2-1 (18-21, 21-19, 15-13)
Championship (best-of-3)
Lewis Central def. Glenwood 2-0 (21-17, 21-11)
Regional pairings schedule
Class 1A – Region 2
Monday, Oct. 19
Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Exira-EHK at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2A – Region 3
Monday, Oct. 19
West Central Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
