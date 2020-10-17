 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 17 scoreboard
0 comments

Oct. 17 scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Prep cross country

Class 1A

Thursday, Oct. 22 at Audubon

AHSTW, Audubon, Boyer Valley, East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Heartland Christian, Iowa School for the Deaf, Logan-Magnolia, Madrid, MVAOCOU, Ogden, Riverside, St. Albert, West Harrison, West Monona, Westwood, Whiting, Woodbine.

Thursday, Oct. 22 at ACGC

ACGC, Ankeny Christian Academy, Baxter, CAM, Colfax-Mingo, Collins-Maxwell, Colo-Nesco, Coon Rapids-Bayard, East Marshall, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Grand View Christian School, Griswold, IKM-Manning, Lynnville-Sully, Montezuma, Pleasantville, Tri-Center, Woodward Academy.

Class 2A

Thursday, Oct. 22 at Panora

Albia, Centerville, Central Decatur, Chariton, Clarinda, Davis County, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak Roland-Story, Shenandoah, Treynor, Underwood, West Central Valley, Woodward-Granger.

Class 3A

Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Winterset

ADM, Atlantic, Boone, Clarke, Creston, Dallas Center-Grimes, Gilbert, Glenwood, Greene County, Kuemper Catholic, Perry, Saydel, Winterset.

Class 4A

Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Iowa Western (hosted by A.L.)

Ankeny Centennial, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Indianola, Johnston, Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West.

Prep volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 17

Lewis Central Invite

Lewis Central def. Underwood 2-0 (23-21, 21-12)

Lewis Central def. AHSTW 2-1 (12-21, 21-12, 15-9)

Lewis Central def. Denison-Schleswig 2-0 (21-2, 21-12)

Denison-Schleswig def. AHSTW 2-0 (21-16, 21-18)

Denison-Schleswig def. Underwood 2-1 (18-21, 21-17, 15-11)

Abraham Lincoln def. Sidney 2-0 (21-7, 21-13)

Glenwood def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (21-13, 21-7)

Glenwood def. Treynor 2-0 (21-11, 21-6)

Glenwood def. Sidney 2-0 (21-17, 21-11)

Treynor def. Sidney 2-0 (21-15, 21-15)

Abraham Lincoln def. Sidney 2-1 (18-21, 21-19, 15-13)

Abraham Lincoln def. Treynor 2-1 (18-21, 21-19, 15-13)

Championship (best-of-3)

Lewis Central def. Glenwood 2-0 (21-17, 21-11)

Regional pairings schedule

Class 1A – Region 2

Monday, Oct. 19

Heartland Christian at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Exira-EHK at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 2A – Region 3

Monday, Oct. 19

West Central Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert